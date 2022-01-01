Ardis Kelley

Ardis E. Kelley is Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) for the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB Des Moines and the Bank). As CSO, Ardis managed the corporate strategy department and led the bank’s corporate strategic planning activities. Currently, Ardis collaborates with the bank’s Members, Enterprise Risk and Operations divisions to develop strategies and initiatives that promote member’s usage of the bank products and services. Prior to her role as CSO, Ardis served as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer since joining the Bank in 2012. As CAO, she had management responsibility for the Accounting department.

Outside of the bank, Ardis serves on the Executive Committee and Audit Chair of the Finance Council of the Catholic Diocese of Des Moines and is a member of the Board of Directors for several organizations dedicated to engaging the Des Moines community through arts, culture, community development and wellness, such as Bravo of Greater Des Moines, Des Moines Performing Arts, Des Moines Water Works Park Foundations, Greater Des Moines Partnership - Downtown Development, Greater Des Moines Public Arts Foundation and Obesity Awareness in Action.

Prior to joining the bank, Ardis was Assistant Vice President of Technical Accounting at CNA Insurance in Chicago, Illinois, with previous experience including Senior Manager of Transaction Support and Accounting Policy at Accenture in Chicago, Illinois as well as accounting and audit positions in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, New York City, New York and Los Angeles, California.

Ardis is a CPA and received her undergraduate degree in Linguistics and Psychology from the University of California, Los Angeles and her Master of Accounting degree from the University of Southern California.

Ardis lives in Des Moines with her husband Michael Joyce and their three children: Kerry, Aidan and Regan.