Kenneth G. Brown

Ken Brown, Ph.D., is Tippie Children Professor of Management in the Tippie College of Business and department executive officer of the Educational Policy and Leadership Studies Department, College of Education, both at the University of Iowa. He earned a BS in Psychology from the University of Maryland and MA and PhD degrees in Psychology from Michigan State University.

Brown has served on the faculty of the Tippie College of Business since 1998. He is the former associate dean of the undergraduate program, where enrollment grew nearly 50% under his leadership and curricular revisions placed students into more internships, study abroad positions and academically integrated work and consulting opportunities.

He served as a Fulbright Specialist at Seoul National University and a visiting professor at Monash and Deakin Universities in Melbourne, Australia. Brown is an avid traveler and has visited all 7 continents, including a trip to the summit of the tallest mountain in Africa, Mt. Kilimanjaro.

In his academic career, he has published over 50 articles and chapters related to management learning and leadership. He edited the Cambridge Handbook for Workplace Training and Employee Development, co-authored the textbook Human Resource Management: Linking Strategy to Practice, and served as editor-in-chief of the Academy of Management Learning and Education.

Brown has led several nonprofit boards and teaches a course on nonprofit governance at the University of Iowa. Students in his classes have consulted with nearly 30 Iowa-based nonprofits about their governance and management practices.

He lives with his wife, Amy Kristof-Brown, and their miniature schnauzer, Poppy, in Iowa City. They raised two adult children who now live in Colorado and Texas.