Elizabeth “Libby” Jacobs is president of The Jacobs Group LLC, a consulting firm specializing in energy and water. She is a former chair and board member of the Iowa Utilities Board. In addition, her career experience includes election to seven terms in the Iowa House of Representatives, with seven years as Majority Whip. Ms. Jacobs was also employed by Principal Financial Group, where she served as Community Relations Director, overseeing global philanthropy, local outreach and employee engagement. Prior to this role she served in other management-level positions in communications, client services and insurance operations.

A native of Lincoln, NE, Ms. Jacobs received her BA “With Distinction” in political science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and earned a Master of Public Administration from Drake University. In addition to her public service, Ms. Jacobs has a long history of community non-profit board work. She is currently Vice-Chair of the board of Goodwill of Central Iowa and is a board member of the Taxpayers Association of Central Iowa and the Plymouth Church Foundation. Previously Ms. Jacobs chaired the board for Mid-Iowa Health Foundation and served on the Board of Trustees for Drake University and the Blank Children’s Hospital Board.

Libby and her husband, Steve, reside in Des Moines and are the parents of two daughters and have two grandchildren.