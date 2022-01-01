Brian Waller

Brian C. Waller, a graduate of Colorado State University, has played a key role in the business and cultural rejuvenation of downtown Des Moines and the state of Iowa for more than a decade.

Waller held the position as Special Projects Manager for the Science Center of Iowa, where he built and maintained partnerships with science-based industries within the state and put them on display in downtown Des Moines. During his time at SCI Waller helped organize and lead the re-launch of the Court Avenue District in downtown Des Moines as a historic entertainment destination.

In 2010 Waller began work as Executive Director of the Des Moines Downtown Chamber of Commerce, where he created an interview series with the Principal Financial Group, Iowa Public Radio and lifelong journalist and owner of the Iowa Cubs Michael Gartner, entitled The Journey, which profiled successful individuals in the Des Moines business community.

In 2011 Waller began work at the Iowa Economic Development Authority, where he focused on connecting existing Iowa businesses to the people and resources to make their business successful while attracting new business and capitol to the state. Waller managed technology business development, which focused on maintaining Iowa as a leader in creating technology solutions. Waller also assisted and advocated for Iowa small businesses, entrepreneurs, and start-ups on behalf of the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

In September 2014 Waller was named President of the Technology Association of Iowa (TAI). Under Waller’s leadership TAI has doubled annual revenue, staff size and has become the premier trade organization in the state of Iowa. Waller was also awarded the prestigious “40 under 40” by the Des Moines Business Record.

His wife, Dr. Callie Waller, is a physician at Unity Point in Norwalk. They live in West Des Moines with their daughter Parker, sons Asher and Mayer and their border collie, Mr. Jenkins. In his free time Waller is an avid golfer and musician with a passion for laughing, life, faith, friends and family.