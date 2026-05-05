Democrats agree on most issues at candidate forum for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District

The last time Democrats held a primary in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District was 2018, when J.D. Scholten went on to narrowly lose to Republican incumbent Rep. Steve King.

Now, voters will choose among three candidates in the June 2 primary. The candidates shared their views Monday during a forum at Morningside University, answering questions written by college students and audience members.

Three Democratic candidates share their priorities

Dave Dawson, a Woodbury County prosecutor from Lawton, specializes in child abuse cases. The Democrat previously served two terms in the Iowa House from 2013 to 2017.

“If elected, my priorities include expanding healthcare options and research to address the cancer crisis, investing in rural communities, raising incomes and increasing competition to address affordability in housing and food,” Dawson said. “I also want to strengthen Social Security and Medicare and make sure we’re protecting our rights and freedoms.”

The other two candidates are running for public office for the first time.

Ashley WolfTornabane of Storm Lake is a stay-at-home mother and former education assistant and director of Christian education at her church.

“I believe in the separation of church and state and that public dollars belong only in public schools,” WolfTornabane said. “Politicians seem to be keeping the poor just barely afloat rather than addressing the root causes of poverty.”

Stephanie Steiner, a retired women’s health nurse, goat farmer and mother of seven from Sutherland, shared her past struggles as a pregnant 15-year-old who dropped out of high school. She said she later relied on public assistance while attending college. Her husband’s death in 2019 from complications related to COPD inspired her to run for Congress.

“He couldn’t afford the medications he needed to survive. That should not happen in the wealthiest country in the world,” Steiner said. “It’s time we elect everyday people who understand everyday problems and will fight for them.”

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Democratic candidates for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District take part in a forum at Morningside University in Sioux City on Monday.

Candidates have many shared viewpoints

Despite differences in experience, the candidates largely agreed on key issues, including supporting rural healthcare, the environment and affordability. WolfTornabane and Steiner emphasized the need to ensure wealthy Americans don't get special treatment.

“We need to repeal parts of what I call the ‘One Big Murder Bill’ and restore funding for Medicare reimbursements so providers are paid adequately,” Steiner said. "I think if the top 1% would start paying their fair share, we would have plenty of money — or, if we didn't unnecessarily bomb places like Iran or Venezuela."

Steiner and WolfTornabane favor a universal healthcare system. Dawson, instead, backs a public option similar to the version passed by the U.S. House in 2009 that ultimately was omitted from the final Affordable Care Act passed the next year.

“No one should be forced to purchase health insurance,” Dawson said. “The reason I don’t support a mandatory program is because many union members negotiated lower wages in exchange for strong healthcare benefits.”

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Candidate for Congress Chris McGowan

Iowa's 4th District Republican U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra of Hull is running for governor, leaving the seat open. The only GOP candidate left in the race is Siouxland Chamber of Commerce President Chris McGowan.

Hitting the campaign trail

All three Democrats said they would prioritize visibility. Dawson and Steiner said they have visited all 36 counties in the district — which includes western and north central Iowa and the cities of Council Bluffs, Ames and Marshalltown.

“We’ve had a chance to learn about the specific concerns in communities across the district,” Dawson said. “If elected, I will continue holding town halls and make sure people know where I stand and how to reach me.”

WolfTornabane said she had planned to visit all counties as well but was delayed when her daughter needed unexpected surgery late last year.

“It may have worked out for the best, because now that it’s closer to the primary, people are more interested and engaged,” she said.

A map of Iowa's congressional districts.

The candidates also found common ground on agriculture and environmental practices, including reducing nitrate runoff through cover crops, limiting fertilizer use during colder months and adding buffer strips.

“That’s what Democratic secretary of agriculture candidate Chris Jones is advocating for,” WolfTornabane said. “Cover crops help keep soil in place, and we should also rethink how livestock and crop production interact.”

At the end of the forum, WolfTornabane raised concerns about Steiner’s campaign finance reporting, saying she had not filed reports with the Federal Election Commission (FEC). A review of the FEC website did not show filings for Steiner.

Campaign finance records show Dawson has raised about $90,000, while WolfTornabane has raised more than $17,000. Both totals trail far behind McGowan, whose campaign has reported more than $627,000 in contributions in the reporting period from July 1 to March 31.