Northwest Iowa advocate presses lawmakers on Ukraine as she worries about refugees at home

Martha Hulshof didn’t expect to be tapped as a national expert on Ukraine. But when organizers of a Washington, D.C. summit went looking for someone from Iowa, they found a clear answer.

“They actually reached out to Rep. Randy Feenstra’s office and they said, ‘You need to talk to Martha,’ because they didn’t know who I was,” Hulshof said. “They actually had somebody from all 50 states, which is amazing.”

The Ireton woman traveled to the nation’s capital last week as a delegate with the American Coalition for Ukraine. The group pushes for stronger sanctions on Russia, continued U.S. aid and the return of thousands of children taken during the war.

Hulshof’s invitation stems from her work in northwest Iowa, where she helped about 150 Ukrainians find sponsors after the Russian invasion in February 2022. Many of her connections came through her sister, a missionary in western Ukraine, a region Hulshof visited several times.

Photo Courtsey Of Martha Hulshof Martha Hulshof (right) helped harvest tomatoes in western Ukraine in Nov. 2025. She's pictured with one of the farm's employees.

“We need to stand with Ukraine,” Hulshof said. “We need to continue to be light and help them as Americans — and also continue to pray for the war to end.”

Lobbying lawmakers for Ukrainian support

While attending the biannual Ukraine Action Summit, Hulshof met with lawmakers, including Sen. Joni Ernst. She said Sen. Chuck Grassley continues to support the Abducted Ukrainian Children Recovery and Accountability Act, which backs efforts to track 20,000 children taken during the invasion. Grassley introduced the legislation in the U.S. Senate last year.

“Some of the people we lobbied have never either been to Ukraine, or they didn't have family over there," Hulshoff added. "I also educated others about the U4U program."

That program — Uniting for Ukraine — launched in April 2022. It allowed Ukrainians to live and work in the U.S. for up to two years through humanitarian parole — if they had a verified financial sponsor. But, as of January 2025, new applications were no longer being accepted.

Refugees living in limbo

Photo Courtesy Of Martha Hulshof Martha Hulshof meets with U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, in Washington during a Ukraine summit in April 2026.



Now, Hulshof said, many of the people she helped bring to Iowa remain in limbo. They are caught between war back home and an unknown future in America. She worries about those whose humanitarian parole has expired, leaving them unable to legally work while waiting on delayed extensions.

“They want that stability back. They can come here. They want to work. They want to live. And now they're fearful of, 'Oh, will I get my job back? Can I get my papers? Can I work? Will I get picked up by ICE?' But yeah, they're very, very fearful.”

Hulshof said federal agents in Minneapolis detained one of the Ukrainians who originally came to northwest Iowa. They were released after authorities confirmed they were in the country legally.

Reapplying for parole can also be costly, Hulshoff said. For example, a family of four paid close to $10,000 for the proper documentation and work authorizations.

“And that doesn’t mean you’re actually going to be able to stay,” Hulshof said. “Or do they really want to pay that kind of money — and it’s not even guaranteed they won’t be deported.”

Some families face tough decisions as they weigh whether to leave. Hulshof said an older Ukrainian couple plans to relocate to the Czech Republic and another may move to Hungary because of the high cost.

“They’re going to go back while they have a chance," she said. "They’re legal, mind you, but if they can’t work, how are they going to support themselves?”

A majority of the Ukrainians who first came to Sioux County stayed, though some have relocated to states with larger Ukrainian populations.

“Some of them came to stay in northwest Iowa for a year, and now they might be in Pennsylvania, Washington or California," Hulshof said. “But, as of the fall of 2024, no more refugees can come.”

Despite the challenges, Hulshof said her time in D.C. left her encouraged.

“I feel very re-energized seeing all these people from all over the United States. It’s not just a small little Sioux County, it’s a whole nation behind us,” Hulshof said.

A recent poll from YouGov shows a majority of Americans support Ukraine.