Hoover Presidential Library and Museum reopens after $20 million renovation

The Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum in West Branch first opened on Aug. 10, 1962. It reopened on Aug. 6, 2026, after a $20 million complete renovation.

On this episode, we speak with Mundi McCarty, president and CEO of the Hoover Presidential Foundation. She shares the vision for the renovation and the collaborative efforts that made it possible. Then, we tour the museum with Museum and Library Director Thomas Schwartz. He discusses his role in shaping the museum narrative and his hopes for visitor engagement.

The museum is open Aug. 7-8 during Hoover's Hometown Days in West Branch and will begin normal operation 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

Guests:

