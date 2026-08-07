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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Hoover Presidential Library and Museum reopens after $20 million renovation

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published August 7, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum in West Branch first opened on Aug. 10, 1962. It reopened on Aug. 6, 2026, after a $20 million complete renovation.

On this episode, we speak with Mundi McCarty, president and CEO of the Hoover Presidential Foundation. She shares the vision for the renovation and the collaborative efforts that made it possible. Then, we tour the museum with Museum and Library Director Thomas Schwartz. He discusses his role in shaping the museum narrative and his hopes for visitor engagement.

The museum is open Aug. 7-8 during Hoover's Hometown Days in West Branch and will begin normal operation 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

Guests:

  • Mundi McCarty, president and CEO, Hoover Presidential Foundation
  • Thomas Schwartz, museum and library director, Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum
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Talk of Iowa HistoryPresidentArts & Life
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
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Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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