Renovated Hoover museum tells immersive story of former president's life and service

Following an 18-month renovation, the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum has reopened in West Branch.

Since its founding in 1962, the museum has sought to educate the public on former President Herbert Hoover’s legacy and his beginnings in West Branch. The museum shares his story alongside former First Lady Lou Henry Hoover’s, highlighting their partnership in public service.

“We're really here as an entity that wants to ensure Hoover's story is told for generations to come, because it's an important story, both as president, but also as the great humanitarian,” said Mundi McCarty, CEO and president of the Hoover Presidential Foundation.

The museum underwent a $20 million renovation that expanded the lobby, redesigned the exhibits and made accessibility improvements.

“Times have changed, technology has changed. So that visitor experience really needed to morph and develop along with it,” McCarty said.

This project has been an ongoing collaboration between museum staff and the library's board of trustees, the National Archives Facility, the National Park Service and the West Branch community.

“The lovely community here where Herbert Hoover grew up also cares about what's happening here on the Hoover campus, and they want to be part of the project. They were, in fact, our first guests as we reopened,” McCarty said.

The redesign added interactive components throughout the museum to immerse visitors in the Hoovers’ world.

Natalie Dunlap / Iowa Public Radio In the new renovation, the museum tells the story of courtship between Herbert Hoover and Lou Henry Hoover with intentionally designed lighting and eye catching displays.

“We create immersive scenes where we actually put you in the lives of Herbert and Lou Henry Hoover, and we try to engage many of the senses. Each gallery has its own color palette, its own soundtrack, its own set of props and tactile experiences. Some even have scent pots,” explained museum director Thomas Schwartz.

Historical artifacts are behind glass for viewing only, but props and replicas are used throughout the museum for visitors to touch. These tactile experiences can be especially beneficial to children who visit the museum.

"It keeps them busy while their parents might be reading,” said Schwartz.

The museum both provides a historical timeline and paints an emotional story. In doing so, Schwartz hopes visitors leave feeling enlightened and inspired to share what they’ve learned with others.

"We hope that by putting you in the story and following their lives, it's just not a dry chronology, but we include an emotional narrative to go with it, so that again you become fully engaged with the story,” Schwartz said. “At the end, we hope there's some kind of transformation, some kind of change in people that it's something they want to carry home with them."

The goal of the Presidential Library and Museum is to promote Hoover’s often misunderstood history. The foundation hopes visitors realize that his four-year term as president of the United States is only a small piece of his legacy.

"There is so much more to discover and uncover when you get to know the man and his youth here, all the way through his passing in 1964,” said McCarty.

To hear this conversation, listen to Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe. Dani Gehr produced this episode.