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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The country's oldest association for Black attorneys began in Iowa

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published August 5, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Black lawyers in Iowa were turned away from the American Bar Association — so they built their own.

The Iowa National Bar Association turns 125 this year — the Des Moines organization that gave rise to the National Bar Association in 1925. On this episode of River to River, the Iowa history behind the nation's largest network of Black lawyers and judges.

Guests:

  • Henry Hamilton, former president of the Iowa National Bar Association
  • William S. Morris, author and educator
  • James Carter, National Bar Association President; managing partner of The Cochran Firm Trials & Mass Torts
Tags
River to River Historycivil rightsRaceRacial Justice
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
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