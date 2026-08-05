The country's oldest association for Black attorneys began in Iowa
Black lawyers in Iowa were turned away from the American Bar Association — so they built their own.
The Iowa National Bar Association turns 125 this year — the Des Moines organization that gave rise to the National Bar Association in 1925. On this episode of River to River, the Iowa history behind the nation's largest network of Black lawyers and judges.
Guests:
- Henry Hamilton, former president of the Iowa National Bar Association
- William S. Morris, author and educator
- James Carter, National Bar Association President; managing partner of The Cochran Firm Trials & Mass Torts