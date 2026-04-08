Climate change is real, it’s happening and humans are at fault. More than 99% of peer reviewed scientific papers have reached that consensus. So why do we continue to question this reality?

Naomi Oreskes, a world-renowned earth scientist and co-author of several books, joins the show to answer that question. She is in Iowa this week, speaking at Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa about how free market thinking has blocked climate action.

Later in the episode, 52% of rural Iowa hospitals are no longer offering obstetric care. The state is losing obstetric care faster than any other state. Iowa native Dr. Wanakee Carr is one of the state's only Black OBGYNs, and she's trying to push back.

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