© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

How free market thinking has blocked climate action

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshCaitlin Troutman
Published April 8, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Climate change is real, it’s happening and humans are at fault. More than 99% of peer reviewed scientific papers have reached that consensus. So why do we continue to question this reality?

Naomi Oreskes, a world-renowned earth scientist and co-author of several books, joins the show to answer that question. She is in Iowa this week, speaking at Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa about how free market thinking has blocked climate action.

Later in the episode, 52% of rural Iowa hospitals are no longer offering obstetric care. The state is losing obstetric care faster than any other state. Iowa native Dr. Wanakee Carr is one of the state's only Black OBGYNs, and she's trying to push back.

Guests:

  • Naomi Oreskes, Henry Charles Lea professor of the history of science and affiliated professor of earth and planetary sciences, Harvard University
  • Dr. Wanakee Carr, OBGYN based in Des Moines
Tags
Talk of Iowa climate changePesticideReproductive HealthBlack Lives Matter
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content