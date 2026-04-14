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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Environmental risks at play in Iowa's cancer crisis

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published April 14, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowa has the second-highest cancer rate in the nation. A recent report points to contaminants in our water, soil and air as key culprits. On this episode, we talk with two of the authors of this report on environmental risk factors including pesticides, PFAS, nitrates and Iowa's cancer crisis. The report offers several policy and personal recommendations to reduce adverse environmental exposures, including expansion of the state's water monitoring network.

We also hear from a farmer and clean water activist whose family has been inundated cancer, with no genetic cause.

The Iowa Legislature diverted funds for the Iowa Quality Information System in 2023. While county governments and other groups have helped fund the system the last few years, Iowa Flood Center Director Larry Weber is asking lawmakers to reappropriate funds before the end of this year's session.

The Harkin Institute and Iowa Environmental Council are sponsors of IPR.

Guests:

  • Chris Henning, breast cancer survivor, Greene County resident
  • Kerri Johannsen, senior director of policy and programs, Iowa Environmental Council
  • Adam Shriver, director of wellness and nutrition policy, The Harkin Institute for Public Policy & Civic Engagement
  • Larry Weber, director of the Iowa Flood Center and IIHR-Hydroscience and Engineering, University of Iowa
Tags
River to River EnvironmentCancerNitratePesticidepublic health
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
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