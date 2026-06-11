Dream City offers a community of care for youth and families

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we talk with University of Iowa graduate and social worker Frederick Newell. Newell is the executive director of Dream City, a community powered nonprofit that supports youth and families in Iowa City. The nonprofit began as a small support group for fathers and a handful of boys in 2012 and has grown to offer programs, events and community spaces for underrepresented communities.

Then, we hear from Muscatine native, now-Colorado resident Chris Ward about his documentary The Journeying. It will be screening at the Interrobang Film Festival as part of the Des Moines Arts Festival from June 26-28. The film chronicles him and his friends’ standup paddleboard (and bicycle) journey to his hometown of Muscatine, as they also confront the humor, hardship and uncertainty of middle age.

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