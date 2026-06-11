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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Dream City offers a community of care for youth and families

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published June 11, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we talk with University of Iowa graduate and social worker Frederick Newell. Newell is the executive director of Dream City, a community powered nonprofit that supports youth and families in Iowa City. The nonprofit began as a small support group for fathers and a handful of boys in 2012 and has grown to offer programs, events and community spaces for underrepresented communities.

Then, we hear from Muscatine native, now-Colorado resident Chris Ward about his documentary The Journeying. It will be screening at the Interrobang Film Festival as part of the Des Moines Arts Festival from June 26-28. The film chronicles him and his friends’ standup paddleboard (and bicycle) journey to his hometown of Muscatine, as they also confront the humor, hardship and uncertainty of middle age.

Guests:

  • Frederick Newell, founder and executive director, Dream City
  • Chris Ward, middle school science teacher, co-director and co-producer, The Journeying
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Talk of Iowa NonprofitBlack Lives Matterdocumentaryyouth
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley was a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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