The link between climate change and rising insurance costs
For 15 years, Iowa researchers and educators have released an annual climate statement outlining how a changing climate is already affecting Iowans and how the state can respond. This year’s statement, endorsed by 179 science faculty at 26 colleges and universities, focuses on a growing financial consequence: rising property and crop insurance costs driven by climate change.
This episode was originally produced in November 2025.
Guests:
- Peter Thorne, professor of occupational and environmental health, University of Iowa
- David Courard-Hauri, professor of environmental science and sustainability, Drake University
- Martin Grace, professor and Clement T. and Sylvia H. Hanson Family Chair, Tippie College of Business, University of Iowa
- Chad Hart, professor of economics, crop markets specialist and extension specialist, Iowa State University