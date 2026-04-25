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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The link between climate change and rising insurance costs

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanDani Gehr
Published April 25, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

For 15 years, Iowa researchers and educators have released an annual climate statement outlining how a changing climate is already affecting Iowans and how the state can respond. This year’s statement, endorsed by 179 science faculty at 26 colleges and universities, focuses on a growing financial consequence: rising property and crop insurance costs driven by climate change.

This episode was originally produced in November 2025.

Guests:

  • Peter Thorne, professor of occupational and environmental health, University of Iowa
  • David Courard-Hauri, professor of environmental science and sustainability, Drake University
  • Martin Grace, professor and Clement T. and Sylvia H. Hanson Family Chair, Tippie College of Business, University of Iowa
  • Chad Hart, professor of economics, crop markets specialist and extension specialist, Iowa State University
Tags
River to River climate changeAgribusinessEconomy
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
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