© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Turek, Wahls spar over reproductive rights in second U.S. Senate Democratic primary debate

Iowa Public Radio | By Natalie Krebs
Published May 15, 2026 at 11:45 AM CDT
State Sen. Zach Wahls (left) and state Rep. Josh Turek are running to be the Democratic nominee in the 2026 U.S. Senate race.
Iowa Public Radio
State Sen. Zach Wahls (left) and state Rep. Josh Turek are running to be the Democratic nominee in the 2026 U.S. Senate race.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Josh Turek and Zach Wahls appeared in their second debate Thursday evening ahead of the June 2 primary.

The two state lawmakers are seeking the Democratic nomination for Sen. Joni Ernst’s open U.S. Senate seat. Ernst announced last September she would not be seeking a third term.

Turek and Wahls answered questions on issues related to affordability, Social Security and healthcare on the debate, which aired on KCCI.

The two lawmakers found common ground on many issues, like creating a wealth tax for billionaires and rolling back spending cuts to Medicaid under President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, but sparred over reproductive rights.

Turek, a state representative from Council Bluffs, said he believes Iowa’s law banning abortion at around six weeks of pregnancy is driving OB/GYNs out of the state.

“The very first thing that we've got to do, and what I give you my pledge on, is that in the United States Senate, I will work to codify Roe v. Wade for every single woman, not only Iowa women, but American women, have access to reproductive freedom that she deserves,” Turek said.

Wahls, a state senator from Coralville, said he would also like to codify Roe v. Wade to guarantee abortion access across the country, but he attacked Turek, accusing him of supporting a state bill that funds controversial crisis pregnancy centers.

“There are some places where we are not going to be able to work across the aisle because we have a serious disagreement about the future of reproductive rights in this country," Wahls said. "I will be a champion for Iowa women's reproductive freedom in the U.S. Senate, the same way that I have been in the [state] Legislature."

Turek called Wahls’ attack “fundamentally incorrect.”

“I voted against the governor's health care bill, which contained those provisions. The bill he's referring to was in HHS [Health and Human Services], which contained actually some incentives for fellowships for individuals,” Turek said.

The debate was hosted by Amanda Rooker, KCCI’s chief political reporter, and Dave Price, Gray Media's Iowa political director.

Turek and Wahls participated in another debate that aired on Iowa PBS last week.

Tags
Political News 2026 ElectionU.S. SenateReproductive Health
Natalie Krebs
Natalie Krebs is IPR's health reporter and collaborator with Side Effects Public Media. Krebs has expertise covering health news and issues, including maternal health and rural health care access. She's covered abortion access and women's health care in Iowa and the Midwest, news from Iowa's state health agencies, and medical care and health concerns for elders. Krebs is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin.
See stories by Natalie Krebs
More Stories Like This