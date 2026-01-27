Becoming comfortable with grief

After a profound loss, the instinct is often to try and ease the pain for those who are grieving, but grief counselor Lynette Jordan says the pain of grief needs to be felt.

This hour, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Jordan as well as mother and son Brianna and Grayson Wills about how they developed an open dialogue of grief in the seven years since the death of Grayson's twin brother, Calder. She also speaks with CL Lepley, who through experiencing many difficult losses since age five has become an expert in supporting those who are grieving.

This show was originally produced on Nov. 13, 2024.

Guests:

