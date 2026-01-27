© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Becoming comfortable with grief

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published January 27, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

After a profound loss, the instinct is often to try and ease the pain for those who are grieving, but grief counselor Lynette Jordan says the pain of grief needs to be felt.

This hour, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Jordan as well as mother and son Brianna and Grayson Wills about how they developed an open dialogue of grief in the seven years since the death of Grayson's twin brother, Calder. She also speaks with CL Lepley, who through experiencing many difficult losses since age five has become an expert in supporting those who are grieving.

This show was originally produced on Nov. 13, 2024.

Guests:

  • Brianna Wills, mother of four, manager of communications at ENGIE
  • Grayson Wills, nursing student, University of Iowa
  • CL Lepley, Des Moines area resident
  • Lynette Jordan, grief counselor and licensed social worker, Cedar Valley Hospice
Talk of Iowa Arts & LifefamilyMental Health
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
