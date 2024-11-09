Severe weather left our plants in muddy waters

Severe weather plus a wet summer equals plant disease. ISU plant disease diagnostician Chelsea Harbach tells us about 2024’s greatest hits when it comes to plant disease. Later in the hour, ISU consumer horticulture specialist Aaron Steil joins the program to answer listeners' horticulture questions.

Learn more about plant disease & insect trends in 2024 at an upcoming webinar from ISU plant and insect diagnosticians.

Guests:

