© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI (90.9 FM)
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Severe weather left our plants in muddy waters

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilMadeleine Willis
Published November 9, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Plant diseases are a biproduct of Iowa's wet summer.

Severe weather plus a wet summer equals plant disease. ISU plant disease diagnostician Chelsea Harbach tells us about 2024’s greatest hits when it comes to plant disease. Later in the hour, ISU consumer horticulture specialist Aaron Steil joins the program to answer listeners' horticulture questions.

Learn more about plant disease & insect trends in 2024 at an upcoming webinar from ISU plant and insect diagnosticians.

Guests:

  • Chelsea Harbach, plant disease diagnostician, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
Tags
Talk of Iowa HorticultureHort Day
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content