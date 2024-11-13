© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Keith Haring exhibition highlights artist's relationship with Iowa City

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published November 13, 2024
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

In the 1980s, an Iowa City art teacher wrote to Keith Haring not expecting a response. This resulted in a friendship and two visits by Haring to Horn Elementary.

At the heart of the Stanley Museum's Keith Haring exhibition is a mural painted by Haring at Horn Elementary School in 1989.

On this Talk of Iowa, we listen back as director of the Stanley Museum Lauren Lessing gives host Charity Nebbe a tour of the exhibition, To My Friends at Horn: Keith Haring and Iowa City. Then Nebbe speaks with executive director of The Keith Haring Foundation Gil Vazquez about his friendship with Haring and the legacy the artist left behind.

The Stanley Museum is an underwriter of Iowa Public Radio. This episode was originally produced May 22, 2024.

Guests:

  • Lauren Lessing, director, University of Iowa Stanley Museum
  • Gil Vazquez, executive director, The Keith Haring Foundation
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
