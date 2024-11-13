Keith Haring exhibition highlights artist's relationship with Iowa City
In the 1980s, an Iowa City art teacher wrote to Keith Haring not expecting a response. This resulted in a friendship and two visits by Haring to Horn Elementary.
At the heart of the Stanley Museum's Keith Haring exhibition is a mural painted by Haring at Horn Elementary School in 1989.
On this Talk of Iowa, we listen back as director of the Stanley Museum Lauren Lessing gives host Charity Nebbe a tour of the exhibition, To My Friends at Horn: Keith Haring and Iowa City. Then Nebbe speaks with executive director of The Keith Haring Foundation Gil Vazquez about his friendship with Haring and the legacy the artist left behind.
The Stanley Museum is an underwriter of Iowa Public Radio. This episode was originally produced May 22, 2024.
Guests:
- Lauren Lessing, director, University of Iowa Stanley Museum
- Gil Vazquez, executive director, The Keith Haring Foundation