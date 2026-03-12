Iowa lawmakers consider felony charges for church disruptors

People who intentionally disrupt religious services could be fined thousands of dollars and face jail time under a bill advanced by a House panel. Blocking entrances, making congregants feel in danger or creating persistent or unreasonable noise would count as a class D felony if the bill (HF 2579) becomes law.

Rep. Carter Nordman, R-Adel, said the bill was filed after protesters interrupted a church service in the Twin Cities earlier this year because the pastor was working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Everyone has a right to protest,” Nordman said. “Everyone has their First Amendments protected. But we're not going to have you intimidating children and women in church services to try to get your point across. It's inappropriate.”

Rep. Monica Kurth, D-Davenport, voted against the bill and called it unnecessary.

“Current law allows a wide range of penalties and would expect that a judge could use his or her discretion in determining the penalty,” Kurth said. “So, I think that's adequate and I’m a no.”

The bill was filed with the House Ways and Means Committee, which is exempt from legislative deadlines.