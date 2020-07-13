National News

China’s foreign ministry said police have arrested a 55-year-old man suspected of stabbing four instructors visiting from a small college in Iowa. IPR News spoke with one victim who’s recovering in a hospital in China.
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One of the nation’s newest nuclear attack subs was christened on June 17 by former Iowa First Lady Christie Vilsack.
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Hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials, and military members are among the 38,000 names listed as Oath Keepers, according to leaked membership documents.
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During his first visit to Iowa since taking office, Biden announces looser restrictions on high-ethanol fuel, talks infrastructureSpeaking in Iowa President Biden announced Tuesday that his administration will temporarily allow E15 gasoline — gasoline that uses a 15 percent ethanol blend that is usually banned from sale from June to September — to be sold this summer, in an attempt to help ease gas prices.
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Ahead of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation process, Black law students from the University of Iowa are traveling to Washington D.C. in support.
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Research suggests access to public health insurance can help curb recidivism. Reentry organizations in Missouri are working to enroll people in Medicaid after they leave prison to keep them from coming back.
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As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, so do broadcasts of what critics decry as Kremlin-funded propaganda on KCXL, a radio station in Liberty, Missouri. Pressure is mounting for KXCL to end broadcasts that have kept the station in business.
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The contract for deed option is marketed as a way for people who can’t get a conventional mortgage to realize the dream of owning a home. But more often than not, buyers do not end up as homeowners. And, most Midwestern states provide little, if any, consumer protection to prevent abuse.
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El contrato de arrendamiento se comercializa de forma que las personas que no pueden obtener un crédito hipotecario puedan realizar su sueño de poseer una vivienda. Pero la mayoría de las veces, los compradores no acaban siendo propietarios. Además, la mayoría de los estados de la zona central del país ofrecen poca, o ninguna, protección para evitar el abuso al consumidor.