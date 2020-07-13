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National News

A young man wearing a baseball cap and glasses smiles at the camera. A crowd of people stand in the background.
Courtesy of David Zabner
Iowa News
Cornell College instructor recounts surviving stabbing in China
Zachary Oren Smith
China’s foreign ministry said police have arrested a 55-year-old man suspected of stabbing four instructors visiting from a small college in Iowa. IPR News spoke with one victim who’s recovering in a hospital in China.
Amy Mayer/IPR File
Iowa News
Vilsack in Iowa to announce over $1 billion for tree plantings nationally
Zachary Oren Smith
1st Congressional district candidates, State Rep. Christina Bohannan, left, and U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks take part in a debate at Iowa PBS in Johnston, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
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PDEM
Iowa News
Democratic challenger Bohannan returns to take on Republican U.S. Rep. Miller-Meeks
Zachary Oren Smith

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