© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI (90.9 FM)
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Joe Geha explores the power of story and food in his memoir

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published December 18, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

In 1946 Joseph Geha moved with his family from Lebanon to Toledo, Ohio. He grew up on his family’s stories and delicious Lebanese food, and brings them together in the book Kitchen Arabic. On the Talk of Iowa book club, Geha discusses the book with host Charity Nebbe and expert readers.

Guests:

  • Joseph Geha, author of Kitchen Arabic and former ISU professor
  • Fern Kupfer, writer and retired ISU creative writing professor
  • Khaled Rajeh, PhD student at the University of Iowa
Tags
Talk of Iowa Talk of Iowa Book ClubimmigrationBooks & Readingcooking
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content