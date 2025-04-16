© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Grappling with community, faith, and truth in 'The Exvangelicals'

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published April 16, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Most members of the Evangelical Church don't just show up on Sundays. The church has guidance for its members in almost every aspect of life. The white evangelical church is also part of a political movement that is reshaping our country.

On this episode of the Talk of Iowa book club, we've been reading Sarah McCammon's best selling book, The Exvangelicals: Loving, Living, and Leaving the White Evangelical Church. The book is a blend of memoir and reporting focusing on McCammon's life growing up in an evangelical church in Missouri and attending an evangelical college before parting ways with the church as a young adult. McCammon also writes about the experiences of other so-called "exvangelicals." Host Charity Nebbe speaks with McCammon and two expert readers.

Guests:

  • Sarah McCammon, author and National Political Correspondent for NPR and co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast
  • Dan Henderson, writer and educator
  • Rebekah Tilley, Iowan who grew up in a strict Christian church

Talk of Iowa Book Club
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Caitlin Troutman
