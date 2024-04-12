© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

NPR correspondent examines her religious upbringing in 'The Exvangelicals'

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published April 12, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Growing up in a deeply evangelical Midwest family, NPR's Sarah McCammon was strictly taught to fear God, obey him and not question the faith.

McCammon writes about how the belief system she had been taught clashed with her expanding understanding of the outside world in her book The Exvangelicals: Loving, Living, and Leaving the White Evangelical Church.

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with the former IPR Morning Edition host about being part of a generation of children of evangelism who are growing up and leaving the church, and how she's witnessed the power that evangelism has held on the political right as a reporter covering the Trump presidential campaign.

Guest:

  • Sarah McCammon, NPR National Political Correspondent
Tags
River to River Books & ReadingReligion
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content