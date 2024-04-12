NPR correspondent examines her religious upbringing in 'The Exvangelicals'

McCammon writes about how the belief system she had been taught clashed with her expanding understanding of the outside world in her book The Exvangelicals: Loving, Living, and Leaving the White Evangelical Church.

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with the former IPR Morning Edition host about being part of a generation of children of evangelism who are growing up and leaving the church, and how she's witnessed the power that evangelism has held on the political right as a reporter covering the Trump presidential campaign.

Guest:

