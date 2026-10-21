Dutch food safety researcher receives 2026 World Food Prize in Des Moines

On this episode, a conversation with 2026 World Food Prize Laureate Huub Lelieveld.

Lelieveld is a Dutch food scientist who was awarded the World Food Prize for helping prevent millions of cases of foodborne illness. He has been recognized for marshaling a movement across 113 countries to deliver the scientific evidence for modern food safety regulations, legislation and standards that safeguard the world’s food supply. Lelieveld is receiving the $500,000 prize this week during the annual Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue held at the World Food Prize Foundation's headquarters in Des Moines.

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