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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Dutch food safety researcher receives 2026 World Food Prize in Des Moines

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published October 21, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this episode, a conversation with 2026 World Food Prize Laureate Huub Lelieveld.

Lelieveld is a Dutch food scientist who was awarded the World Food Prize for helping prevent millions of cases of foodborne illness. He has been recognized for marshaling a movement across 113 countries to deliver the scientific evidence for modern food safety regulations, legislation and standards that safeguard the world’s food supply. Lelieveld is receiving the $500,000 prize this week during the annual Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue held at the World Food Prize Foundation's headquarters in Des Moines.

Guest:

  • Huub Lelieveld, food scientist and humanitarian, 2026 World Food Prize Laureate
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River to River World Food Prize
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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