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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The World Food Prize marks 40 years by traveling across Iowa

By Dani Gehr,
Ben KiefferNeve Kelley
Published June 30, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

This year marks 40 years since Dr. Norman Borlaug founded the World Food Prize.

The World Food Prize Foundation has spent four decades honoring the scientists, farmers and policy innovators who feed our planet. On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by former Iowa Governor and two-time U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. Vilsack now leads the World Food Prize Foundation. We talk about what the World Food Prize’s 40th anniversary means for communities across the state and why global food security starts with places like Iowa. We also talk about the New World screwworm, the dismantling of USAID and more.

As a part of the 40th anniversary, the foundation has been travelling the state to celebrate the people, places and stories that make Iowa one of a kind. Additional campaign stops throughout 2026 will highlight Iowa communities and legacies that reflect the state’s role in fighting global food insecurity.

Guest:

  • Tom Vilsack, CEO of the World Food Prize, former Iowa governor and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture
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River to River World Food Prizefood insecurityIowa
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
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Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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