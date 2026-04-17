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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

A conversation with the 2025 World Food Prize Laureate

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published April 17, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Brazilian microbiologist Mariangela Hungria was told she could never make a career researching environmental agriculture practices. Today, she is the 2025 World Food Prize Laureate. She joins the show to discuss how her groundbreaking research in soil microbiology and biological nitrogen fixation has transformed global agriculture.

Hungria shares the impact her science-loving grandmother had on her life and explains how science and sustainability can coexist to feed the planet’s growing population.

This episode was originally produced on Oct. 20, 2025.

Guests:

  • Mariangela Hungria, 2025 World Food Prize Laureate, professor of microbiology and biotechnology, University of Londrina
Tags
River to River ScienceWorld Food PrizeAgribusinessEnvironment
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
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