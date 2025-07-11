© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
The Iowa Hunger Summit brings Iowans together to solve food insecurity

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published July 11, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Iowa faces growing challenges with food insecurity. Many Iowa children arrive at school hungry, seniors face difficult choices between medications and meals and working families find themselves turning to food banks to make ends meet. Meanwhile, changes to federal food assistance programs continue to reshape how we address these challenges.

On this episode of River to River, speakers from the 2025 Iowa Hunger Summit discuss these concerns. The Iowa Hunger Summit convenes food security advocates for strengthening food systems and improving food security in Iowa. This year's theme, From the Ground Up, underscores the importance of nurturing sustainable solutions to food insecurity at every stage of life. The Summit will take place July 16 both in person and online.

Guests:

  • Tom Vilsack, CEO, World Food Prize
  • Linda Gorkow, executive director, Iowa Food Bank Association
  • Kelly McMahon, kindergarten teacher, Hoover Community Schools and vice president, Iowa State Education Association
  • Ann McGlynn, executive director, Tapestry Farms, 2025 Robert D. Ray Iowa SHARES Award Recipient
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
