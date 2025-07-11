The Iowa Hunger Summit brings Iowans together to solve food insecurity

Iowa faces growing challenges with food insecurity. Many Iowa children arrive at school hungry, seniors face difficult choices between medications and meals and working families find themselves turning to food banks to make ends meet. Meanwhile, changes to federal food assistance programs continue to reshape how we address these challenges.

On this episode of River to River, speakers from the 2025 Iowa Hunger Summit discuss these concerns. The Iowa Hunger Summit convenes food security advocates for strengthening food systems and improving food security in Iowa. This year's theme, From the Ground Up, underscores the importance of nurturing sustainable solutions to food insecurity at every stage of life. The Summit will take place July 16 both in person and online.

Guests:

