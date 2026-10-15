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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Republican super PAC pulls support from Rep. Miller-Meeks' campaign

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published October 15, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On October 14, Iowans began casting their ballots. Twenty days before Election Day, campaigns are making their closing arguments.

On this politics day episode, we get analysis from Jonathan Hassid of Iowa State University and Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College. We check up on the latest in Iowa's Senate and gubernatorial races, analyze why Republicans are pulling support from U.S. Rep. Miller-Meeks, discuss the Trump administration weighing whether to livestream an execution and more.

Guests:

  • Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University
  • Wayne Moyer, professor of political science, Grinnell College
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River to River Politics Day
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
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Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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