Republican super PAC pulls support from Rep. Miller-Meeks' campaign

On October 14, Iowans began casting their ballots. Twenty days before Election Day, campaigns are making their closing arguments.

On this politics day episode, we get analysis from Jonathan Hassid of Iowa State University and Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College. We check up on the latest in Iowa's Senate and gubernatorial races, analyze why Republicans are pulling support from U.S. Rep. Miller-Meeks, discuss the Trump administration weighing whether to livestream an execution and more.

Guests:

