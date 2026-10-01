Reactions to President Trump's $15 billion Iowa steel mill proposal
President Donald Trump said it will be the biggest steel plant in American history — and its home will be Iowa.
On this Politics Day episode, we talk with political scientists Peter Hanson of Grinnell College and Jim McCormick of Iowa State University. We get their views on the new steel mill proposed in eastern Iowa, what the latest polls say about Iowa's toss-up races, Iowa Republicans breaking with Trump over the Iran war and more.
Guests:
- Peter Hanson, professor and department chair of political science, Grinnell College
- Jim McCormick, professor emeritus of political science, Iowa State University