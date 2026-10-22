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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

1st Congressional District candidates debate tariffs, war in Iran

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published October 22, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Who gets the blame when gas and diesel costs more?

On this episode, analysis of the sole 1st Congressional District debate between Republican Rep. Miller-Meeks and Democratic challenger Christina Bohannon held this week from Kelly Winfrey of Iowa State University and Sara Mitchell of the University of Iowa.

We also discuss President Trump's upcoming Sioux City rally and $8 billion plan to cover farm losses, actor Martin Sheen's plea in Des Moines to revive USAID and more.

Guests:

  • Kelly Winfrey, director, Women’s and Gender Studies Program, associate professor and director of graduate education in the Greenlee School of Journalism and Communication, Iowa State University
  • Sara Mitchell, professor of political science and collegiate fellow, University of Iowa
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River to River 2026 ElectionPolitics Day
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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