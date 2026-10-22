1st Congressional District candidates debate tariffs, war in Iran

Who gets the blame when gas and diesel costs more?

On this episode, analysis of the sole 1st Congressional District debate between Republican Rep. Miller-Meeks and Democratic challenger Christina Bohannon held this week from Kelly Winfrey of Iowa State University and Sara Mitchell of the University of Iowa.

We also discuss President Trump's upcoming Sioux City rally and $8 billion plan to cover farm losses, actor Martin Sheen's plea in Des Moines to revive USAID and more.

Guests:

