Candidates for Iowa governor talk education, economics at contentious first debate
Election Day is less than a month away, and early voting starts in just a week.
On this Politics Day episode, we get analysis from political scientists Megan Goldberg of Cornell College and Evan Renfro of the University of Northern Iowa. We discuss the recent debate between gubernatorial candidates Zach Lahn and Rob Sand, the Iran War, the Supreme Court's new term and more.
Guests:
- Megan Goldberg, associate professor of political science, Cornell College
- Evan Renfro, associate professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa