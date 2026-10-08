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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Candidates for Iowa governor talk education, economics at contentious first debate

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published October 8, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Election Day is less than a month away, and early voting starts in just a week.

On this Politics Day episode, we get analysis from political scientists Megan Goldberg of Cornell College and Evan Renfro of the University of Northern Iowa. We discuss the recent debate between gubernatorial candidates Zach Lahn and Rob Sand, the Iran War, the Supreme Court's new term and more.

Guests:

  • Megan Goldberg, associate professor of political science, Cornell College
  • Evan Renfro, associate professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
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River to River Politics Day
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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