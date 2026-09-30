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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

A conversation with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Josh Turek

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshCaitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published September 30, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowa hasn't sent a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 2008. State Rep. Josh Turek is trying to flip Iowa's open U.S. Senate seat from red to blue this November.

On this episode, a conversation Turek. He discusses fuel prices and the war in Iran, farm policy, healthcare and his record in the Iowa House. The contest with Republican nominee Rep. Ashley Hinson is one of the most competitive Senate races in the country.

Then, we’ll hear about a new survey of rural voters from Liz Hamel of KFF, a healthcare policy nonprofit. We discuss rural voters' views of health care issues and how it may impact midterms.

Guests:

  • Rep. Josh Turek, D-Council Bluffs, U.S. Senate candidate
  • Liz Hamel, senior vice president, director of public opinion and survey research, KFF
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River to River 2026 Election
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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