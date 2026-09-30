A conversation with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Josh Turek

Iowa hasn't sent a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 2008. State Rep. Josh Turek is trying to flip Iowa's open U.S. Senate seat from red to blue this November.

On this episode, a conversation Turek. He discusses fuel prices and the war in Iran, farm policy, healthcare and his record in the Iowa House. The contest with Republican nominee Rep. Ashley Hinson is one of the most competitive Senate races in the country.

Then, we’ll hear about a new survey of rural voters from Liz Hamel of KFF, a healthcare policy nonprofit. We discuss rural voters' views of health care issues and how it may impact midterms.

Guests:

