2026 Iowa Election: Who's on my ballot

Please note: This sample ballot may not have all races listed that will appear on your actual ballot. This primarily affects certain county-level and judicial retention questions. To see a complete sample ballot, you can check your county auditor's website.

Learn about the candidates running for Iowa offices, including governor, Senate and Iowa's congressional Districts, and get the latest from the campaign trail.

To register to vote or check if you're registered to vote visit the Iowa Secretary of State's website.