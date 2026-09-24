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2026 Iowa Election: Who's on my ballot

Iowa Public Radio
Published September 24, 2026 at 10:52 AM CDT
American flags on the back of voting privacy folders.
Madeleine C King
/
Iowa Public Radio

Prepare for the 2026 election now. Enter your address to see who's running for elected office, this year's constitutional amendment and judges facing retention decisions.

Please note: This sample ballot may not have all races listed that will appear on your actual ballot. This primarily affects certain county-level and judicial retention questions. To see a complete sample ballot, you can check your county auditor's website.

Learn about the candidates running for Iowa offices, including governor, Senate and Iowa's congressional Districts, and get the latest from the campaign trail.

To register to vote or check if you're registered to vote visit the Iowa Secretary of State's website.

Election coverage you can count on.

From cancer rates to water quality, there are a lot of issues on the ballot this November. Let us help you parse through the politics.
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Political News 2026 ElectionVoting

Election coverage you can count on.

From cancer rates to water quality, there are a lot of issues on the ballot this November. Let us help you parse through the politics.