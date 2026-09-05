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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Gov. Reynolds calls for total ban of kratom

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published September 5, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Kratom is often found at gas stations and convenience stores and is marketed as a natural supplement for pain and anxiety. Gov. Kim Reynolds is calling for a total ban of the product and other synthetic varieties, alleging dozens of kratom-related deaths in Iowa since 2024.

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, Ben Kieffer speaks with the Iowa Capital Dispatch's Clark Kauffman about this call to ban kratom. Also, the Des Moines Register's Brianne Pfannenstiel shares how candidates are approaching water quality this session, a registered nurse who found a side hustle fighting poison ivy and columnist Rekha Basu shares the impact of Gloria Steinem.

Finally, our International Writing Program series returns with Mexican writer Juan Carlos Reyes and Studio One's Erin Fuller grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Brianne Pfannenstiel, chief politics reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Clark Kauffman, deputy editor, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Rekha Basu, columnist, Des Moines Register
  • Juan Carlos Reyes, fiction writer, screenwriter and filmmaker, International Writing Program participant
  • Erin Fuller, Studio One host, Iowa Public Radio
Tags
River to River public healthWater QualityPoliticsHorticultureInternational Writers
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
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