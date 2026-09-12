Former Iowa governor recounts 9/11 attacks and response on 25th anniversary

A quarter of a century later, we're still living with the world September 11, 2001 made.

On the 25th anniversary of the attacks, we talk with Tom Vilsack, who was Iowa's governor during the deadliest terrorist attacks in U.S. history. He remembers where he was and how he chose to respond.

Then we talk with Mark Listes of Pendulum Intelligence on the AI-fueled disinformation war reshaping elections and public trust and what it means for us ahead of the midterms. Listes spoke to the Greater Des Moines Committee on Foreign Relations this week.

We also meet Amber Esau, an International Writing Program resident from New Zealand. Then we hear a newer rendition of one of the most famous American folk songs courtesy of Studio One's Cece Mitchell.

Guests:

