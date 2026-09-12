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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Former Iowa governor recounts 9/11 attacks and response on 25th anniversary

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published September 12, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A quarter of a century later, we're still living with the world September 11, 2001 made.

On the 25th anniversary of the attacks, we talk with Tom Vilsack, who was Iowa's governor during the deadliest terrorist attacks in U.S. history. He remembers where he was and how he chose to respond.

Then we talk with Mark Listes of Pendulum Intelligence on the AI-fueled disinformation war reshaping elections and public trust and what it means for us ahead of the midterms. Listes spoke to the Greater Des Moines Committee on Foreign Relations this week.

We also meet Amber Esau, an International Writing Program resident from New Zealand. Then we hear a newer rendition of one of the most famous American folk songs courtesy of Studio One's Cece Mitchell.

Guests:

  • Tom Vilsack, CEO, World Food Prize Foundation, former Iowa governor and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture
  • Mark Listes, CEO, Pendulum Intelligence
  • Amber Esau, New Zealand-based poet and author, International Writing Program resident
  • Cece Mitchell, IPR Studio One host
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River to River national securityAIPoliticsInternational Writers
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
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