Sand meets with survivors and advocates to discuss Iowa’s growing cancer rate

Democrat Rob Sand participated in the first of two roundtables directed at the state’s gubernatorial candidates on addressing Iowa’s high cancer rates.

Iowa has the second highest rate of cancer in the country. It's a topic that’s become a major issue in the competitive race for the state’s next top official.

“It is a personal issue to me. It's an important issue to me, and I think most Iowans would say that,” Sand said.

At the event hosted by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network in Des Moines on Tuesday, Sand addressed questions from the organization’s volunteers and cancer survivors on radon mitigation, tobacco taxes and state funding for cancer research among other concerns.

Sand said he was supportive of initiatives like removing cost share, such as co-pays and deductibles, from advanced cancer screenings so Iowans who need further tests will not be deterred by cost.

“We know that the earlier we treat cancers, the far less that it costs the entire healthcare system, and so costs are staying low for everyone involved,” he said.

He also said he would like to make tests for radon, a naturally occurring gas commonly found in Iowa homes that’s linked to cancer, easier to obtain for Iowa homeowners and would like to increase funding for cancer research.

Last legislative session, Iowa lawmakers passed a bill directing up to $3 million annually for pediatric cancer research at the University of Iowa.

Sand, who has served as state auditor since 2019, said he wants to see more state funding going to this research. He pointed to neighboring Nebraska, which contributes $4.5 million annually towards pediatric cancer — something he said could be available in the general revenue fund.

But Sand said he was uncertain about whether he would support a $1.50 per pack increase in the state’s tobacco tax, saying he would need to work with Republican lawmakers to come up with a number that could work.

“I always want to make sure that everyone has clear expectations about what's going to be possible if I win this race,” he said. “If I win this race, I will be working with the Republican Legislature.”

The tax has been pushed by healthcare organizations, including the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, which say it would help deter tobacco use in the state.

Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer in the state, according to the Iowa Cancer Registry, which estimates nearly 23% of all cancer deaths this year will be from the disease.

Sand faces Republican businessman Zach Lahn in the general election. Lahn is scheduled to participate in his own roundtable on Aug. 18.

Following Tuesday's event, Emily Hoffman, a 43-year-old cervical cancer survivor who participated in the roundtable, said she enjoyed talking to Sand about cancer and “just wants to hear [candidates] talk about cancer more.”

“I was impressed that he knew something about every area of cancer issues for Iowans, going from radon in basements and mitigation to Medicaid expansion and also tobacco taxes and things like that,” she said.

Hoffman said she's looking forward to Lahn’s event next month so he can respond to some of Sand’s accusations about his supposed issues with mRNA vaccines and cancer funding.

“I would like to have that conversation with him and … hear his thoughts. Because having that direct conversation … just helps. It's so personal,” she said.