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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Montezuma resident receives a first-of-its-kind lifesaving surgery

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published July 16, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Elizabeth Wehrle of Montezuma went into the hospital in February and this week she gets to go home. In March, she received a first-of-its-kind lifesaving surgery, a quadruple organ transplant.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we talk with Elizabeth Wherle and Dr. Ankit Bharat of Northwestern Medicine, the lead surgeon on this groundbreaking procedure. We hear about the health issues that led to these transplants, what this surgical advancement means for future patients and what goes into the decision to perform a surgery that hasn’t been done before.

Then, we talk with Suzanna de Baca, Iowa author of You Were Never Lost: Poems From The Tallgrass Prairie. De Baca didn’t expect to write about grief, but when back at the place where she spent her childhood with a friend who died, poetry and nature helped her grieve.

Guests:

  • Elizabeth Wherle, patient, Montezuma resident
  • Dr. Anikt Bharat, executive director, Canning Thoracic Institute, Northwestern Medicine
  • Suzanna C de Baca, CEO, Story Board Advisors, author, You Were Never Lost: Poems From The Tallgrass Prairie
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Talk of Iowa HealthcareHealingBooks & Readingpoetry
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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