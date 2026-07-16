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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Zach Lahn endorsed by President Trump in race for Iowa governor

By Ben Kieffer,
Katherine PerkinsNeve Kelley
Published July 16, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

President Donald Trump reverses course to endorse Zach Lahn. On this Politics Day episode of River to River, we take stock of the Iowa governor's race.

We talk with political scientists Donna Hoffman of the University of Northern Iowa and Kelly Winfrey of Iowa State University. We also preview Trump’s primetime address, talk about ICE shootings across the country, the scramble to replace Graham Platner in the Maine U.S. Senate race and more.

Guests:

  • Donna Hoffman, Chuck and Barbara Grassley Professor of Political Science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Kelly Winfrey, associate professor, Greenlee School of Journalism, director, Women’s and Gender Studies Program, Iowa State University
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River to River Iowa PoliticsGovernorPresident Trump
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
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Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Executive Producer of Talk Shows and Program Director for News & Talk. Since 2014, Perkins has managed the broadcast schedule and sound of the news and information service of Iowa Public Radio, as well as has directed the long-term planning and oversight for IPR's talk shows, Talk of Iowa and River to River. Perkins has a master's degree from Sangamon State University (now the University of Illinois – Springfield).
See stories by Katherine Perkins
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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