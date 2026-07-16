Zach Lahn endorsed by President Trump in race for Iowa governor

President Donald Trump reverses course to endorse Zach Lahn. On this Politics Day episode of River to River, we take stock of the Iowa governor's race.

We talk with political scientists Donna Hoffman of the University of Northern Iowa and Kelly Winfrey of Iowa State University. We also preview Trump’s primetime address, talk about ICE shootings across the country, the scramble to replace Graham Platner in the Maine U.S. Senate race and more.

Guests:

