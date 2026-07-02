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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

SCOTUS hands out final decisions of term on birthright citizenship, transgender athletes

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published July 2, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The Supreme Court has handed down the final rulings of its most consequential term in decades. On this Politics Day episode, the political fallout of these rulings.

The Supreme Court has ruled on birthright citizenship, transgender athletes, and the flow of money in politics. Today, analysis from political scientists Sara Mitchell of the University of Iowa and Dave Peterson of Iowa State University. We discuss the power balance in Washington and what these rulings mean for Iowans. We also reflect on House leadership sending lawmakers home early, the new Iowa laws going into effect, and more.

Guests:

  • Dave Peterson, Lucken professor of political science, Iowa State University
  • Sara Mitchell, professor, collegiate fellow, University of Iowa
Tags
River to River Politics DayU.S. Supreme CourtIowa Politics
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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