SCOTUS hands out final decisions of term on birthright citizenship, transgender athletes

The Supreme Court has handed down the final rulings of its most consequential term in decades. On this Politics Day episode, the political fallout of these rulings.

The Supreme Court has ruled on birthright citizenship, transgender athletes, and the flow of money in politics. Today, analysis from political scientists Sara Mitchell of the University of Iowa and Dave Peterson of Iowa State University. We discuss the power balance in Washington and what these rulings mean for Iowans. We also reflect on House leadership sending lawmakers home early, the new Iowa laws going into effect, and more.

Guests:

