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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Analysis on neighboring states' primary results and latest Iowa campaign ads

By Dani Gehr,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published August 13, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, Dani Gehr sits in for Ben Kieffer. We get analysis from political scientists Rachel Caufield of Drake University and Jim McCormick of Iowa State University on recent primary outcomes and how midterm races across the country compare to Iowa’s. We also discuss a new political action committee born from an Iowa primary loss and more.

Guests:

  • Rachel Caufield, professor of political science, Drake University
  • Jim McCormick, professor emeritus of political science, Iowa State University
Tags
River to River Politics DayIowa Politics2026 ElectionMiddle EastGovernor
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
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Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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