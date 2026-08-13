Analysis on neighboring states' primary results and latest Iowa campaign ads
On this Politics Day edition of River to River, Dani Gehr sits in for Ben Kieffer. We get analysis from political scientists Rachel Caufield of Drake University and Jim McCormick of Iowa State University on recent primary outcomes and how midterm races across the country compare to Iowa’s. We also discuss a new political action committee born from an Iowa primary loss and more.
Guests:
- Rachel Caufield, professor of political science, Drake University
- Jim McCormick, professor emeritus of political science, Iowa State University