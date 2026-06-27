SCOTUS backs makers of Roundup weed killer

On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court handed a major victory to Bayer, maker of Roundup. IPR’s Katarina Sostaric discusses the ruling, and leadership changes at the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services.

Then The Des Moines Register’s William Morris talks about his reporting on criminal prosecutions for alleged illegal voting. Cami Koons of Iowa Capital Dispatch Cami Koons discusses a report that shows Iowa's school choice program cost taxpayers a quarter billion dollars. Maya Marchel Hoff of the Register discusses a new law concerning mail-order abortion medication. And IPR’s Tressa Glass grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

