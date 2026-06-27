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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

SCOTUS backs makers of Roundup weed killer

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published June 27, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court handed a major victory to Bayer, maker of Roundup. IPR’s Katarina Sostaric discusses the ruling, and leadership changes at the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services.

Then The Des Moines Register’s William Morris talks about his reporting on criminal prosecutions for alleged illegal voting. Cami Koons of Iowa Capital Dispatch Cami Koons discusses a report that shows Iowa's school choice program cost taxpayers a quarter billion dollars. Maya Marchel Hoff of the Register discusses a new law concerning mail-order abortion medication. And IPR’s Tressa Glass grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Katarina Sostaric, IPR state government reporter
  • William Morris, courts reporter, The Des Moines Register
  • Cami Koons, reporter, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Maya Marchel Hoff, rapid response politics reporter, The Des Moines Register
  • Tressa Glass, Studio One Host
Tags
River to River HerbicideVotingPrivate and charter schoolsAbortionIowa Dept. of Public Health
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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