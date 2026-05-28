Democratic candidates for open Senate seat focus on electability ahead of primary race
There is one week left until Iowa's primary elections. Political scientists Rachel Caufield of Drake and Dave Peterson of ISU talk about the most closely watched races. They also discuss Tuesday’s Trump-endorsed upset in the Texas primary race, Iowa Democrats’ new caucus plan, and the war with Iran. Then, Caufield offers insight into the race for the Democratic nomination for Iowa’s open U.S. Senate seat.
Guests:
- Rachel Caufield, Professor and Chair of Political Science, Drake University
- Dave Peterson, Lucken Professor of Political Science, Iowa State University