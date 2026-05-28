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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Democratic candidates for open Senate seat focus on electability ahead of primary race

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published May 28, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

There is one week left until Iowa's primary elections. Political scientists Rachel Caufield of Drake and Dave Peterson of ISU talk about the most closely watched races. They also discuss Tuesday’s Trump-endorsed upset in the Texas primary race, Iowa Democrats’ new caucus plan, and the war with Iran. Then, Caufield offers insight into the race for the Democratic nomination for Iowa’s open U.S. Senate seat.

Guests:

  • Rachel Caufield, Professor and Chair of Political Science, Drake University
  • Dave Peterson, Lucken Professor of Political Science, Iowa State University
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River to River 2026 ElectionU.S. Senate
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
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