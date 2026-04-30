Key candidates missing from Iowa gubernatorial debate
King Charles III delivered a pointed address to Congress, a gunman in Washington faces federal charges and key candidates skip a GOP gubernatorial debate. On this Politics Day edition of River to River, political scientists Jim McCormick of Iowa State University and Megan Goldberg of Cornell College break down the latest in Washington and abroad.
Guests:
- Megan Goldberg, associate professor of political science, Cornell College
- Jim McCormick, professor emeritus of political science, Iowa State University