Iowa voters pick their nominees for the 2026 election
Iowa Republicans rejected a candidate President Donald Trump endorsed for governor. On this politics day episode of River to River, we dive into the primary results.
Political scientists Donna Hoffman of the University of Northern Iowa and Kelly Shaw of Iowa State University analyze these results and look ahead to the midterms. They also discuss the Senate race and the competition in Iowa Congressional Districts.
Guests:
- Donna Hoffman, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
- Kelly Shaw, professor of political science, Iowa State University