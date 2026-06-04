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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa voters pick their nominees for the 2026 election

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published June 4, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowa Republicans rejected a candidate President Donald Trump endorsed for governor. On this politics day episode of River to River, we dive into the primary results.

Political scientists Donna Hoffman of the University of Northern Iowa and Kelly Shaw of Iowa State University analyze these results and look ahead to the midterms. They also discuss the Senate race and the competition in Iowa Congressional Districts.

Guests:

  • Donna Hoffman, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Kelly Shaw, professor of political science, Iowa State University
Tags
River to River Politics DayIowa Politics2026 ElectionU.S. Congress
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley was a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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