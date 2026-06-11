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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Lines of attack solidify between Iowa candidates for the general election

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published June 11, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The general election battle has begun. Do Democrats have a chance to make Iowa competitive again?

On this episode of River to River, we get analysis from political scientists Karen Kedrowski of Iowa State University and Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College. We talk about Auditor and Democrat gubernatorial candidate Rob Sand’s pick for a running mate, the growing fight for Iowa’s open U.S. Senate seat, updates from the war in Iran and more.

Guests:

  • Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science, director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center, Iowa State University
  • Wayne Moyner, professor of political science, Grinnell College
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River to River Politics DayLocal Governmentfederal government
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley was a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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