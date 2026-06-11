Lines of attack solidify between Iowa candidates for the general election

The general election battle has begun. Do Democrats have a chance to make Iowa competitive again?

On this episode of River to River, we get analysis from political scientists Karen Kedrowski of Iowa State University and Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College. We talk about Auditor and Democrat gubernatorial candidate Rob Sand’s pick for a running mate, the growing fight for Iowa’s open U.S. Senate seat, updates from the war in Iran and more.

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