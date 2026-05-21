Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District primary draws contested races on both sides

Democratic and Republican voters in northeast Iowa's 2nd Congressional District have contested primaries for the U.S. House on their ballots this year.

Three Democrats and two Republicans are seeking their party’s nomination. The race opened after Republican incumbent Rep. Ashley Hinson decided to run for the U.S. Senate rather than seek a fourth term in the House.

The Democratic field includes state Rep. Lindsay James of Dubuque, Cedar Rapids nonprofit leader Clint Twedt-Ball and retired Army nurse and former Kirkwood Community College dean Kathy Dolter of Asbury.

Republicans will choose between state Sen. Charlie McClintock of Alburnett and former state Rep. Joe Mitchell of Clear Lake.

The primary comes as both parties try to position themselves around voter frustration over the economy, healthcare costs and political division in Washington.

“People are exhausted by politics in our state,” James said. “People are absolutely dissatisfied with the U.S. Congress. Congress is not doing the job that we sent them there to do.”

Democrats focus on affordability, healthcare and immigration

Lindsay James, a minister serving her fourth term in the Iowa House, said her campaign focuses on affordability and protecting healthcare access. She criticized the One Big Beautiful Bill passed last year, arguing it jeopardizes coverage for 27,000 people in the district.

James supports lowering the Medicare eligibility age to 55, expanding affordable housing and increasing access to childcare in rural communities. She also backs immigration reform that includes stronger border security and a pathway to citizenship.

“I am a mom with deeply held moral convictions. I’m also a redhead and I have a fire in me,” James said. “We need to have policies that help everyday-working families in our state.”

Clint Twedt-Ball, a pastor and co-founder of the Cedar Rapids nonprofit Matthew 25, has centered his campaign on affordability and economic inequality. He said Iowa voters are frustrated with both political parties, and Democrats need a candidate capable of connecting with both rural and urban voters across the district.

“If people are looking for a candidate who is just going to do the status quo again, I am probably not their candidate,” Twedt-Ball said. “But if they're looking for somebody who’s going to fight for them, who sees change needs to happen in our system and who will be relentless in pushing it forward, then I'm their candidate.”

For Twedt-Ball, the defining issue of the race is affordability. He wants to boost housing programs and tackle energy and healthcare costs while expanding rural development. He also backs immigration reform that combines border security with legal pathways to citizenship.

“It feels like we're in a place with our politics right now where the average citizen has so little voice, and they feel like nobody's paying attention to them,” Twedt-Ball said. “Instead, they're paying attention to the ultra-wealthy, and they need somebody like me, who’s willing to fight for them and make a difference for them.”

Kathy Dolter emphasized her background in healthcare, education and the military.

The retired lieutenant colonel and former dean of nursing at Kirkwood Community College described healthcare as one of the district’s most pressing concerns. She said proposed cuts to Medicaid and Medicare would hurt healthcare systems and called for universal healthcare coverage.

“We need to focus on the big things,” Dolter said. “What do we need to do about healthcare? What do we need to do about education? What do we need to do to make sure we leave this world in a better place than where we started?”

Dolter also called for stronger antitrust enforcement against large agricultural corporations and opposed tariffs she said hurt farmers. Drawing on her military experience, she called the war in Iran a mistake and urged stronger support for Ukraine against Russian aggression.

“I'm known for my passion. I'm known for my hard work,” Dolter said. “I get in there, I get things done and I move on. That’s what I would do for the constituents of Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District.”

Republicans emphasize government reform and economic issues

On the Republican side, Joe Mitchell has received the all-important endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Mitchell, a homebuilder in Clear Lake, previously served as regional director for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development during the current administration. He was elected to the Iowa House at age 21, where he served two terms.

Mitchell said voters want elected officials willing to challenge both political parties and reject corporate influence.

“Iowans want a fighter in Congress; they want somebody to stand up to special interests,” Mitchell said. “I’ve been willing to call out my own party.”

Mitchell said he does not accept corporate PAC money and supports congressional term limits and a ban on insider trading by members of Congress.

“We have a much more labor and worker-focused message than most Republicans around the country,” Mitchell said. “I think that's the way our party needs to move.”

His campaign has focused heavily on economic issues, including manufacturing, trade jobs and preventing population loss in rural areas. Mitchell also supports year-round sales of E15 gasoline and stronger border security.

Charlie McClintock, a veteran of the Iowa Army National Guard, retired from the Cedar Rapids Police Department last year as head of the 911 Joint Communications Center. The current state senator also served as mayor of Alburnett in Linn County.

McClintock's campaign focuses on government reform and he asserts that character matters in politics.

“If you don't mind the way Congress operates, with money and power and all of that, there’ll be two choices on the ballot,” McClintock said. “But if you want to try to make change, what I'm asking for won't cost you a nickel. It's already guaranteed to you by the Constitution, and that's your vote.”

McClintock also identifies education, the economy and public safety as top issues. He supports ethanol but is open to pursuing diverse energy sources. He criticized the complexity of the Affordable Care Act and called for better healthcare access in rural areas.

Although an early supporter of Trump during his first presidential campaign, McClintock said he believes Washington’s political system remains too heavily influenced by money and special interests.

“I'm going to try to completely take the money out of the picture and run a campaign for the people,” McClintock said.

Fundraising and voter registration shape the race

Campaign finance reports show McClintock raised about $9,000 through the end of March in individual contributions to his campaign. Mitchell has emerged as the fundraising leader in the Republican race, with more than $1 million in individual contributions.

On the Democratic side, Dolter raised significantly less than her opponents, reporting about $54,000 in fundraising. James leads in donations with more than $708,000, followed by Twedt-Ball with about $465,000.

According to registration numbers from the Iowa Secretary of State, Republicans continue to hold an overall registration advantage in the 2nd Congressional District.

The district covers 22 counties in northeast Iowa and includes Cedar Rapids, Waterloo and Dubuque.

Independent candidate Dave Bushaw, a community organizer and folk singer, has also filed to run for the congressional seat.

Iowans who register to vote as a Republican or Democrat can cast their ballots on primary day on June 2 or vote early.