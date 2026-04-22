Meet three Iowans behind NASA's Artemis II mission

Ten days, a quarter-million miles from Earth and for the first time since 1972, humans flew around the moon.

On this episode we hear from three Iowans who were involved in the historic Artemis II mission that was completed on April 11.

Madison Tuttle of West Des Moines, Jack Sieleman of Waukee, and Alex Brewer of Council Bluffs are all relatively early in their careers, but they've spent all that time working at either the Kennedy or Johnson space centers. They each share about their love of space exploration — whether lifelong or found on the job — and what their roles were in the preparation for and execution of Artemis II.

Guests:

