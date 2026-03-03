Lawmakers discuss restrictions to library and public assistance access

Hosts Ben Kieffer and Katarina Sostaric focus on House File 2324, which would prohibit schools from entering an agreement that allows students to use a school ID to check out materials from a public library, and from partnerships with mobile libraries. Theyalso discuss House File 2622 which includes a transfer of local control from library boards to city councils.

Then, we turn attention to House File 2676 which would tie the state's participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to Governor Kim Reynolds' waivers aimed at eliminating junk food from the program. Another bill currently alive this session, House File 2716, would place new restrictions on the Women, Infants, and Children supplemental nutrition program.

Guests:

