River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Lawmakers discuss restrictions to library and public assistance access

By Ben Kieffer,
Katarina SostaricSamantha McIntosh
Published March 3, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Hosts Ben Kieffer and Katarina Sostaric focus on House File 2324, which would prohibit schools from entering an agreement that allows students to use a school ID to check out materials from a public library, and from partnerships with mobile libraries. Theyalso discuss House File 2622 which includes a transfer of local control from library boards to city councils.

Then, we turn attention to House File 2676 which would tie the state's participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to Governor Kim Reynolds' waivers aimed at eliminating junk food from the program. Another bill currently alive this session, House File 2716, would place new restrictions on the Women, Infants, and Children supplemental nutrition program.

Guests:

  • Sam Helmick, president, American Library Association
  • Rep. Heather Matson (D-Ankeny), ranking member, education committee
  • Rep. Helena Hayes (R-New Sharon), education committee member
  • Paige Chickering, vice chair, Iowa Hunger Coalition
  • Rep. Ross Wilburn (D-Ames), health and human services committee member
  • Rep. Austin Harris (R-Moulton), chair, health and human services committee
Tags
River to River 2026 Legislative SessionIowa Legislaturefood insecuritySNAPlibrarypublic schools
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Katarina Sostaric
Katarina Sostaric is IPR's State Government Reporter, with expertise in state government and agencies, state officials and how public policy affects Iowans' lives. She's covered Iowa's annual legislative sessions, the closure of state agencies, and policy impacts on family planning services and access, among other topics, for IPR, NPR and other public media organizations. Sostaric is a graduate of the University of Missouri.
See stories by Katarina Sostaric
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
