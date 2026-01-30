State geologist says Iowa's groundwater level monitoring is 50 years behind

With data centers on the rise and an increased need for irrigation for farming, Iowa is seeing a bigger need for ground water, with not enough known about our supply.

State Geologist Keith Schilling shares how the state's current groundwater monitoring paces far behind neighboring states, and what we should be doing now to reverse the trend.

Linn County Sustainability Director Cara Matteson also joins to talk about how the county is prioritizing groundwater mapping and other water studies.

Also, Christopher Merrill recently stepped down as director of the International Writing Program at the University of Iowa after 25 years in the role. He reflects on some of the program's achievements and recent challenges it's faced.

Guests:

