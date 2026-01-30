© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

State geologist says Iowa's groundwater level monitoring is 50 years behind

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published January 30, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

With data centers on the rise and an increased need for irrigation for farming, Iowa is seeing a bigger need for ground water, with not enough known about our supply.

State Geologist Keith Schilling shares how the state's current groundwater monitoring paces far behind neighboring states, and what we should be doing now to reverse the trend.

Linn County Sustainability Director Cara Matteson also joins to talk about how the county is prioritizing groundwater mapping and other water studies.

Also, Christopher Merrill recently stepped down as director of the International Writing Program at the University of Iowa after 25 years in the role. He reflects on some of the program's achievements and recent challenges it's faced.

Guests:

  • Keith Schilling, state geologist and director, Iowa Geological Survey
  • Cara Matteson, sustainability director, Linn County
  • Christopher Merrill, poet and professor of English, University of Iowa
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
