The history and future of women in the military
On this episode of River to River, an ISU historian with expertise in women’s and gender history and war and society history summarizes the long arc of women's service in the U.S. Military. Then guests offer competing perspectives on combat effectiveness and standards.
Guests:
- Amy Rutenberg, associate professor of history, Iowa State University
- Will Thibeau, director of the American Military Project at the Center for the American Way of Life and veteran of the U.S. Army’s 75th Ranger Regiment
- Joy Bronson, director/producer of The Fight to Fight and Navy veteran
- Kris Fuhr, producer, The Fight to Fight, West Point graduate who worked on gender integration for the Army Forces Command at Fort Bragg, N.C.