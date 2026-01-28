© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
The history and future of women in the military

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published January 28, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
On this episode of River to River, an ISU historian with expertise in women’s and gender history and war and society history summarizes the long arc of women's service in the U.S. Military. Then guests offer competing perspectives on combat effectiveness and standards.

Guests:

  • Amy Rutenberg, associate professor of history, Iowa State University
  • Will Thibeau, director of the American Military Project at the Center for the American Way of Life and veteran of the U.S. Army’s 75th Ranger Regiment
  • Joy Bronson, director/producer of The Fight to Fight and Navy veteran
  • Kris Fuhr, producer, The Fight to Fight, West Point graduate who worked on gender integration for the Army Forces Command at Fort Bragg, N.C.
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
