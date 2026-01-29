© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Trump visits Iowa amid immigration tensions

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrZoe Bentler
Published January 29, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

President Donald Trump’s visit to Iowa comes amid growing tensions over immigration policy and political divisions across the Midwest. Political scientists Kelly Shaw of Iowa State University and Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College join the program to analyze the legal and political fallout from ICE shootings in Minnesota and how these national debates are shaping Iowa politics.

We also discuss the launch of Iowa’s Black and Brown Legislative Caucus, shifts in state and congressional races, and how political messaging is influencing debates over abortion and public policy.

Guests:

  • Kelly Shaw, teaching professor of political science, Iowa State University
  • Wayne Moyer, professor of political science and policy studies, Grinnell College
Politics President Trump immigration Abortion
