Trump visits Iowa amid immigration tensions

President Donald Trump’s visit to Iowa comes amid growing tensions over immigration policy and political divisions across the Midwest. Political scientists Kelly Shaw of Iowa State University and Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College join the program to analyze the legal and political fallout from ICE shootings in Minnesota and how these national debates are shaping Iowa politics.

We also discuss the launch of Iowa’s Black and Brown Legislative Caucus, shifts in state and congressional races, and how political messaging is influencing debates over abortion and public policy.

Guests:

